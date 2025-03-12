Skip to Content
Mariposa Center for Safety brings back Chocolate Indulgence for first time since COVID-19

Published 6:29 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mariposa Center for Safety (formerly the Youth Women's Christian Association) in Pueblo will host it's Chocolate Indulgence fundraiser for the first time in six years.

This year, the event is called an "Ode to Chocolate Indulgence," as it is at the Mariposa Center's building at 801 N Santa Fe Avenue, rather than the Pueblo Convention Center. For $25, participants get to taste desserts from different local Pueblo businesses, vote on their favorite, eat appetizers, enjoy an open bar and auction on large gift baskets.

The center said it will use the profits from Ode to Chocolate Indulgence to support its programs offering help to victims of domestic violence and facilitating child exchanges for divorced parents.

The Mariposa Center for Safety is the only domestic violence center in Pueblo. As of Wednesday morning, there were 18 tickets available for Ode to Chocolate.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

