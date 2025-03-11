Olympians, educators, CEOs speaking at motivational conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience will host its second-annual GRIT Conference (Greater Resilience Information Toolkit) at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) Friday with a lineup of prominent Colorado keynote speakers.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade is scheduled to deliver opening remarks for the conference. Olympic Gold Medalist and Colorado Springs native Hunter Kemper will be the first speaker scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m.

The conference cost $35 to attend. The Lyda Hill Institute also has a free online GRIT training program to teach social support skills. It's open to everyone, and you become a certified GRIT coach after completing the training.

The Lyda Hill institute has two clinics at UCCS and does community outreach focused on emotional trauma care. The clinics are open to the community, not just UCCS students, with a strong focus on veteran PTSD care at the Veterans Health and Trauma Clinic.

Below is a full schedule of the GRIT Conference. You can also find it and more information here.

8:30 AM – Doors Open

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM – Conference Opens with Mayor Yemi Mobolade and UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet

9:15 AM – 9:45 AM – Dr. Charles Benight, Resilience in Educators

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM – Hunter Kemper: Renowned Olympian, Hunter Kemper, will share his story of overcoming impossible odds and fostering internal resilience. He will also discuss the Becoming Your Personal Best resilience program by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, and the partnership with GRIT to create Team Strong.

10:45 AM – 11:00 AM – Break

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Meg Fredrick & Jeff Kenefsky: Learn how Meg Fredrick and Jeff Kenefsky, founders of the Mindfulness and Positivity Project, are fostering mindfulness among teachers and students, transforming our local schools and beyond.

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM – Break for Lunch (not provided): Check out University Village across the road for several lunch options.

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Mike Edmonds: With four decades in education, including being the first black President of Colorado College, Mike Edmonds discusses inclusive leadership, drawing on his experience of mentoring and guiding students.

2:30 PM – 2:40 PM – Break

2:40 PM – 3:55 PM – Elycia Cook: With over 20 years of expertise in youth development, international affairs, and global exchange, Elycia Cook, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, shares insights on transformative leadership and lessons learned.

3:55 PM – 4:00 PM – Conference Closes Nicole Weis