Man arrested in Colorado Springs on 5 warrants including kidnapping & robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect wanted for kidnapping and robbery is now under arrest after trying to elude authorities.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says detectives with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force found wanted suspect, Joshua Spradling, driving in a car in Colorado Springs.

Detectives say they followed him to a home on Bijou Street and called in multiple agencies to help make the arrest. Police say Spradling tried getting back in his car, but authorities blocked him in, and caught him as he tried to run away.

Spradling is being held on $100,000 bond and booking documents showed he was wanted on five warrants, three of which for felonies.

Court records show Spradling currently has several open criminal cases against him. Those cases allege arson, child abuse, driving under a suspended license and more.