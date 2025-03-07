Cirque Italia shows off for KRDO13 ahead of Pueblo show!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – It's the story of a small town clown in a big city – part Italian, part circus, part water – and it's all coming to southern Colorado this month!

Cirque Italia is making its way to Pueblo and Colorado Springs, presenting "Aquatic Spectacular" – a unique circus performance featuring a custom designed water stage that travels from city to city.

Catch Bradley Davis live on Good Morning Colorado, where he's getting a special preview at the world-class acrobatics and death-defying stunts!

The performers will be in Pueblo from March 7-10 and in Colorado Springs from March 14-17. To buy tickets for the event, which range from $15 to $65, click here.