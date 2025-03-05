Pueblo man and professional ultimate frisbee team owner works to raise profile of the sport

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Summit professional ultimate frisbee team recently signed former NFL wide receiver Rodney Adams as team owner Sal Pace works to broaden the sport both in Pueblo and across the country.

Pace is a majority owner of the Colorado Summit men's team and a minority owner of the Colorado Alpenglow Women's team. He also coaches a high school ultimate frisbee team pulling players from multiple surrounding Pueblo schools.

The Colorado Summit play at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden. His high school team practices at the Langoni Sports Complex in Pueblo.

Watch KRDO13's Bradley Davis toss the disk with Pace live on Good Morning Colorado this morning at the Langoni Sports Complex while they talk about the team and ultimate frisbee in Colorado.