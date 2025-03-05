Skip to Content
News

Pueblo man and professional ultimate frisbee team owner works to raise profile of the sport

Colorado Summit
By
Updated
today at 6:11 AM
Published 6:09 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Summit professional ultimate frisbee team recently signed former NFL wide receiver Rodney Adams as team owner Sal Pace works to broaden the sport both in Pueblo and across the country.

Pace is a majority owner of the Colorado Summit men's team and a minority owner of the Colorado Alpenglow Women's team. He also coaches a high school ultimate frisbee team pulling players from multiple surrounding Pueblo schools.

The Colorado Summit play at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden. His high school team practices at the Langoni Sports Complex in Pueblo.

Watch KRDO13's Bradley Davis toss the disk with Pace live on Good Morning Colorado this morning at the Langoni Sports Complex while they talk about the team and ultimate frisbee in Colorado.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content