2025 Colorado fishing licenses are now available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado fishing licenses for 2025 are now on sale.

Licenses are available for each new year on March 1 and annual licenses are valid through March 31 of the following year. Everyone age 16 and older is required to have a fishing license to fish in Colorado. Youths aged 15 and under can fish and catch full limits without a license.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), license purchases support a diversity of recreational fishing opportunities in Colorado’s rivers, streams, and lakes, while also providing for the needs of native, non-game aquatic species.

For more information on fishing in Colorado and to purchase licenses, visit Colorado Parks & Wildlife.