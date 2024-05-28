Colorado’s Free Fishing Weekend is this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is once again inviting resident and non-resident anglers of all ages to participate in Colorado's annual Free Fishing Weekend this coming weekend.

On Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, anyone can fish Colorado waters without a fishing license or Habitat Stamp. All other rules and regulations apply.

Anglers should consult the ​Colorado Fishing Brochure​​​​​ for specific regulations and restrictions.

CPW offers a number of resources for those interested in learning more about fishing in Colorado.

​Fishing Report- This report offers a weekly fishing report from lakes all around Colorado

Fishing Atlas- This is an interactive map that shows the many waters people can fish in Colorado

101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing​- this webpage has an interactive map showing all of the possible places to take a kid fishing

Stocking Report- The stocking report shows lakes, ponds, and rivers that have been stocked with catchable (9 to 12-inch) trout in Colorado.​

Fishing licenses can be purchased at an​​y Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 sales agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased online. Anglers may also purchase a fishing license over the phone by calling 1-800-244-5613. Find more information here about purchasing a license online.