Colorado’s Free Fishing Weekend is this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is once again inviting resident and non-resident anglers of all ages to participate in Colorado's annual Free Fishing Weekend this coming weekend.
On Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, anyone can fish Colorado waters without a fishing license or Habitat Stamp. All other rules and regulations apply.
Anglers should consult the Colorado Fishing Brochure for specific regulations and restrictions.
CPW offers a number of resources for those interested in learning more about fishing in Colorado.
- Fishing Report- This report offers a weekly fishing report from lakes all around Colorado
- Fishing Atlas- This is an interactive map that shows the many waters people can fish in Colorado
- 101 Places to Take a Kid Fishing- this webpage has an interactive map showing all of the possible places to take a kid fishing
- Stocking Report- The stocking report shows lakes, ponds, and rivers that have been stocked with catchable (9 to 12-inch) trout in Colorado.
Fishing licenses can be purchased at any Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or from one of the more than 600 sales agents across the state. Licenses can also be purchased online. Anglers may also purchase a fishing license over the phone by calling 1-800-244-5613. Find more information here about purchasing a license online.