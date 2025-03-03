‘Welcome news’: King Soopers union reacts to Kroger CEO’s abrupt resignation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 7 (UFCW7)-- the union representing local King Soopers employees-- says the resignation of Kroger's CEO is "welcome news."

According to CNN, their CEO, Rodney McMullen, abruptly resigned after the company found his actions "inconsistent" with ethics policies.

UFCW7 claims McMullen replaced many workers with automated systems both in stores and in warehouses.

“We took a strike against Kroger’s stores in Colorado in 2022 and 2025 to challenge their unfair labor practices,” said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7, in a press release. “The issue of chronic understaffing stores in Colorado and around the nation is a crisis we need Kroger to address in negotiations, and we hope this change of CEOs is an opportunity to address this systemic problem.”

Prior to his resignation, Kroger said it had “made aware of certain personal conduct," prompting an investigation. According to CNN, Ronald Sargent, who is part of the board of directors, will serve as his replacement until a permanent CEO is identified.

The company did not name any specifics into their investigation, though they did tell CNN that it was not related to “financial performance, operations or reporting."

