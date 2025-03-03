CDOT could close highways due to expected wind gusts, snow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says its crews have been preparing nonstop for the upcoming storm. CDOT tells KRDO13 crews will be out on the ground monitoring the roads starting Monday at 4 p.m.

"They'll be out there 24/7 until we've got it cleared and the storm's gone," explained CDOT Public Information Officer, Amber Shipley.

As plow drivers work to clear any snow from the roads, CDOT teams will also be making decisions regarding any possible closures.

"So, our crews will be monitoring minute by minute to make any determinations on if they feel it's not safe. You know, we don't like to close the roadways, but when we feel that, it's necessary for the safety of the traveling public, that's what we have to do," shared Shipley.

She says their teams will have a close eye on certain areas that have been hit hard in the past.

"US Highway 24 is an area of concern as you head out east because we know this is going to impact that area pretty significantly. And then we also know Monument Hill, that the area between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs, is expecting a significant amount of snow-- as well as the wind," Shipley shared.

Shipley says that high wind gusts on top of snow make for snow globe-like conditions, heavily impacting visibility for drivers.

"They're saying 35 to 45 (miles per hour), and then the gusts even up to 65, 70 (miles per hour). So when you get those kind of gusts with snow, there's a high probability that some areas or some highways and roadways may need to be closed just simply for the safety of the traveling public, because visibility will be, almost nonexistent with that kind of wind blowing," explained Shipley.

Another area of concern with the wind is the impact it could have on semitrucks driving along the I-25 interchange.

"Unfortunately, it's very common for those gusts to come over the mountains, drop down on even to I-25. We've seen it where several, you know, commercial motor vehicles were turned over because of the wind," said Shipley.

She says CDOT will continue to update the public on overhead signs along the highway to see if high-profile motor vehicles are discouraged from traveling. Shipley also highly recommends downloading the COtrip app or checking COtrip.org for the latest road closures and warnings.

Earlier this afternoon, a semitruck flipped on I-25 north of Pueblo West.

Source: Amber Lynn

CDOT isn't the only organization preparing for the storm. The town of Calhan says they have all of their equipment ready to go in preparation for the storm.

A spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities sent this statement: