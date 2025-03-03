Skip to Content
I-25 northbound closed due to crash 6 miles north of Pueblo West

Amber Lynn
By
Updated
today at 1:45 PM
Published 1:22 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - According to CDOT, a section of I-25 northbound is closed due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the impacted area is about 6 miles north of Pueblo West near Exit 114: Young Hollow.

Source: Amber Lynn

Viewer photos show that a semi had flipped over on the highway.

The National Weather Service has marked the nearby area under a High Wind Warning. Drivers should expect difficult driving conditions due to winds, especially high-profile semi trucks.

Source: Amber Lynn

Details are limited at this time, but a KRDO13 crew is headed to the scene.

Celeste Springer

