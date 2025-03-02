Skip to Content
The wide world of reptiles was on full display in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Southern Coloradans were invited to the Show Me Reptile Show at the Colorado Springs Expo Center to learn more about these scaly critters and even add them to your family.

While some may shake when meeting a snake, organizers say they make unique companions with distinctive personalities, "I feel like I know the animals that are here today, and the animals that are all of our shows are just so unique and so special. It shows that there's just so much beauty in life," Blake Bodendieck, the show coordinator told KRDO13.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

