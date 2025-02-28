Staff and students gearing up for bittersweet “Bald 4 Bucks” cancer fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Rampart high school has raised over $50,000 as of early Friday morning benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the family of Rampart's chosen "Hero Child" for the annual "Bald 4 Bucks" fundraiser.

The event is Spiderman themed in honor of Jaxson, the school's Hero Child. Staff found out last week Jaxson died while fighting his cancer. Rampart High School said it will stay committed to donating a portion of its funds to Jaxson's family.

The assembly starts around 9:45 a.m. at Rampart High School. Over 100 students and staff have committed to shaving their head. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

Catch KRDO13's Bradley Davis live on Good Morning Colorado talking with organizers, with one student shaving his head on live TV!