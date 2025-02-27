Colorado officials encourage measles vaccination as cases elsewhere in the U.S. surge

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is urging Coloradans to protect themselves with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, especially as we head into spring break season.

Across the country, some communities are dealing with outbreaks. As of yesterday, 124 cases were reported in West Texas. The majority are among children, and the vast majority are unvaccinated. The Texas Department of State Health Services says that of the 124 cases, only 5 were vaccinated. A child from that community has died after a measles diagnosis, marking the first measles death in the U.S. in about a decade.

Kentucky has also announced a measles case, which is the first confirmed case in the state since 2023. However, health officials report they believe the patient contracted the virus while visiting abroad.

As of the latest information from the CDPHE, Colorado has not had any confirmed cases of measles this year or last.

“We are seeing a concerning increase in measles cases across the country, including in states neighboring Colorado,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, in a release. “As Coloradans prepare for spring break and travel, it's crucial to ensure you and your family are protected against this highly contagious and serious disease.”

According to CDPHE, a measles diagnosis can result in lifelong problems, including hearing loss and brain damage. It is also highly contagious. The CDC says if only one person has it, 9 out of 10 people of all ages that come in contact with them will also get infected if they aren't protected.

While the MMR vaccine is typically administered to children at a young age, adults can also get vaccinated. CDPHE says adults who are unsure about their vaccination history can still get the MMR vaccine, as there is no harm in getting it even if you may already be immune.