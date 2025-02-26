First measles death reported in the West Texas outbreak is school-aged child

By Neha Mukherjee, CNN

(CNN) — The first measles death in the growing outbreak in West Texas was a school-aged child.

The child was unvaccinated and had been hospitalized in Lubbock, Texas, said Lauren Adams, Lubbock city spokesperson.

This is the first US measles death since 2015, when a woman in Washington state died.

The number of confirmed measles cases reported in an outbreak in West Texas is now at 124, the Texas Department of Health Services said in an update Tuesday, an increase of 34 since late last week.

Eighteen people have been hospitalized, and most of the cases are in children ages 5 to 17.

The bulk of the cases, 80, remain in Gaines County, where the outbreak began. Most of the cases are in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Five cases were reported in people who said they have been vaccinated.

The Lubbock department of health has opened free vaccination clinics which have given about 70 vaccinations since the start of the outbreak, according to city officials.

Coverage of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is particularly low in Gaines County, where nearly 1 in 5 incoming kindergartners in the 2023-24 school year did not get the vaccine. Other affected Texas counties also fall below a goal of 95%, set by the US Department of Health and Human Services, that’s necessary to help prevent outbreaks of the highly contagious disease.

Given how contagious measles is, health officials warn that cases may continue to rise in the area.

Measles is an airborne illness that can cause rash, fever, red eyes and cough. Severe cases can result in blindness, pneumonia or encephalitis, swelling of the brain. In some cases, the illness can be fatal.

