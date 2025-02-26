Local restaurants leaning in to Pueblo Slopper Tour competition

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Romero's Cafe in Pueblo has racked up three full shelves of accolades over the years. It's served a sitting president and won two World Chili cookoff competitions.

The one accolade the cafe has not taken home, though, is winner of the Pueblo Slopper Tour.

"We're pushing hard. That's the one thing we want. We want that slopper competition!" Romero's Cafe owner Robert Romero said.

The Chamber of Commerce started the competition in 2018 for customers to further engage in the Pueblo Slopper tradition. Cactus Flower holds the 2024 trophy, but now hundreds of restaurants and vendors are gunning for the 2025 prize.

"It's part of Pueblo because of the Pueblo Green Chiles," Romero said. "Now, people are trying to find out what a slopper is all about!"

Voting opened Feb. 18 and closes March 13 at 5 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce will announce the top 10 favorites on March 14 and the winner after "Slopper Week" on March 24.

During Slopper Week from March 14-21, anyone who eats a slopper anywhere in Pueblo can bring their receipt to the Chamber of Commerce to be entered in a raffle drawing with a chance to win $250.

You can vote on your favorite slopper in town here.

Catch KRDO13's Bradley Davis live at Romero's Cafe this morning on Good Morning Colorado to show us their slopper process and talk about the Pueblo staple.