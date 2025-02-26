Colorado Springs residents against Karman Line annexation march petition straight to city hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents against the Karman Line annexation claim they have garnered more than 31,000 signatures on a petition.

On Wednesday, several of them marched to the Colorado Springs Administration Building to hand deliver the petition to the city clerk's office.

The annexation will allow for the building of 6,500 new homes between the Banning Lewis Ranch Development and Schriever Space Force Base. On January 28, Colorado Springs City Council approved the measure.

Residents have expressed concern over the strain on public utilities and services, also citing worries about how losing water could be detrimental to local ranchers.

According to the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District, if 18,646 of the signatures on the petition are verified, the topic will go back to the council. If city council does not reconsider and decides to approve the annexation again, the issue will head to voters this summer.