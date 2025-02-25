Mesa Ridge high school theater performing first full musical production season in over 20 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Before this school year, it had been over two decades since students at Mesa Ridge High School had put together a full musical production. After years-long efforts to revamp their theater department, Mesa Ridge students are now prepping to return to the stage for Mamma Mia this spring.

The return of the program is all thanks to fundraising work from the school's budding actors and their teachers, hoping to bring back the school's musicals.

This morning, KRDO13's Bradley Davis met with some of the department's faculty and students about what the return of the program means to them – and they taught him the dance moves to one of their songs!

