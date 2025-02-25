Humane Society seeking donations to cover antibiotics amid Strep Zoo spread

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says they are in dire need of donations after several presumed cases of Strep Zoo.

The shelter says they have had one dog test positive for Strep Zoo, and three others that had "inconclusive results."

Shelter officials say they currently have more than 100 dogs in their care, all of which will need preventative antibiotics. The Humane Society claims this will cost upwards of $25,000.

"Your compassionate gift will go directly to medicine, testing, cleaning supplies, and protective gear for our staff," wrote the shelter on Facebook.

The Humane Society says they have limited intakes to emergency cases only, and have halted appointments at their veterinary clinic.

If you'd like to donate, you can click here.