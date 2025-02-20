Humane Society temporarily limiting dog intakes after dogs test positive for Strep zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says it is temporarily limiting dog intakes after four dogs at the shelter tested positive for Strep zoo.

According to HSPPR, Strep zoo is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can affect dogs and cause serious illness and even death. Common symptoms of the infection include coughing, nasal discharge, vomiting, labored breathing and coughing blood.

HSPPR said staff members caught the infection early and are now taking proactive measures to limit any further spread – including limiting new dog intakes.

Beginning Feb. 20, HSPPR will only accept emergency dog intakes for the next seven days. Emergency cases include those that involve urgent medical or public safety concerns.

The Colorado Springs Wellness Clinic will also be closed to dog vaccines, wellness appointments, and public dog spay and neuter surgeries for the next two weeks.

During this period, adoptions will remain open. The shelter said all dogs adopted during this period will receive prophylactic treatment before leaving HSPPR’s care.

HSPPR is asking for donations to help with the steep cost of antibiotics for the four infected dogs. The shelter also asks that anyone who finds a stray dog and is willing to temporarily house it during this time fills out a found report instead of bringing the dog in.

"This is the preferred option to reduce intake and further potential exposure," HSPPR said.

Learn more about signs and symptoms of Strep zoo here.