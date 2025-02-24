Front-end loader used to steal ATM from Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for whoever used a stolen front-end loader to steal an ATM from a local bank.

On Monday, caution tape surrounded the drive-through of the Independent Financial Bank on Lake Avenue on the south side of Colorado Springs. Police said the ATM was found abandoned in a neighborhood not far away.

The front-end loader remained at the scene for most of the day Monday as crews from local companies worked to clean up the area. CSPD says at this time, they don't know who the suspect is, and it's even unclear who owns the heavy equipment.

CSPD said they were called out to the bank around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. They said a suspect used a front-end loader from a nearby construction site to ram the ATM in the bank's drive-through and knock it loose. The suspect then dragged the ATM about a mile away, to where it was found on Newport Circle.

A resident in the area told KRDO13 that they heard the machine being dragged down the road and called 911.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact CSPD.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.