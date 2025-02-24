Skip to Content
News

Cañon City man arrested after allegedly having 276 fentanyl pills near school zone

Cañon City Police
By
Published 5:02 PM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department says they have arrested a man after he allegedly had 276 fentanyl pills.

Police say Logan McCain, 31, was pulled over for a traffic stop near the 1000 block of Clover Avenue. Officers say they learned McCain had multiple warrants.

During their search, they found narcotics on him, and between him and the car, they found a total of 276 fentanyl pills.

Police say he was booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on his warrants and the following alleged crimes:

  • 18-18-407 Special Offender – School Zone (DF1)
  • 18-18-405 Possession with Intent to Distribute (DF2)
  • 18-8-203 First Degree Introduction of Contraband (F4)
  • 18-18-403.5 Possession of a Controlled Substance (DF4)
  • 18-18-428 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO)
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content