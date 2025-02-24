Cañon City man arrested after allegedly having 276 fentanyl pills near school zone

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department says they have arrested a man after he allegedly had 276 fentanyl pills.

Police say Logan McCain, 31, was pulled over for a traffic stop near the 1000 block of Clover Avenue. Officers say they learned McCain had multiple warrants.

During their search, they found narcotics on him, and between him and the car, they found a total of 276 fentanyl pills.

Police say he was booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on his warrants and the following alleged crimes: