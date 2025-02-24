Access limited to Garden of the Gods Park this week due to waterline installation project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Access to Garden of the Gods Park will be limited this week as crews complete work on the ongoing waterline installation project.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, while the park will remain open, some areas and access points will be restricted; on Wednesday, an entrance will close until April, affecting two of the park's trails.

Closure details

Tuesday, Feb. 25 –

Garden Drive: closed all day Tuesday between Juniper Way Loop and Garden Lane.

Juniper Way Loop: closed Tuesday from 5 a.m. until after noon at Gateway Drive. During the closure of Juniper Way Loop, visitors can park in Lot 1 and walk into the park via the Gateway and Bretag trails or drive into the park via Ridge Road. Vehicles must exit the park at Gateway Road during this time.



Wednesday, Feb. 26 –

The Columbia Road entrance into Garden of the Gods will close, impacting the Stausenbach and Scotsman trails until the end of April.

Trail users are advised to follow posted detour signs during this time.

City officials said the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center will stay open during this time. Visitors wishing to see the park's most popular attractions, such as Balanced Rock, Siamese Twins, and the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, can still access these locations via Beckers Lane and Garden Lane.

Project details

The over $2 million Garden of the Gods Waterline Project aims to improve the park's water infrastructure and make it easier for fire crews to respond in the case of a wildfire through the installation of 8,000 feet of new waterline and multiple new fire hydrants.

According to the city of Colorado Springs, over 75% of the waterline installation project is now complete.

City officials say this week's closures mark a major milestone in crossing a major roadway within the park, an effort that will limit road closures in the future.

The project, which started on Oct. 16, is expected to wrap up this spring. For more updates on the waterline's completion and an interactive map showing park closures, click here.