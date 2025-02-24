Skip to Content
10-year-old Pueblo boxer wins national title

today at 4:36 AM
Published 7:39 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A local 10-year-old Pueblo boxer took home a Silver Gloves Tournament national title in Kansas City before returning to the Steel City to continue her training.

Cecelia Hernandez fought her way through regionals to the national title match, taking home the gold in in the 80 pound weight class for the 10-11 year old age group.

Silver Gloves has hosted tournaments since 1967 and has held its championship in Kansas City for over 30 years after partnering with Ringside, the longstanding boxing apparel brand.

