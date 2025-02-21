Water main break shuts down downtown road in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cañon Avenue to Pawnee Avenue is closed to cars after a water main broke overnight causing around 20 downtown businesses to lose water.

The city said the break spewed water and gravel across the roadway around 1 a.m. It said crews arrived on scene by 4 a.m. to start the cleanup.

The city said workers started sawing into the pavement to try and get to the broken line to diagnose the damage around 8:30 p.m. A city spokesperson said it could be an all-day project.

The city said it contacted 178 phone numbers linked to both businesses and residents with properties in the affected area. The road is still open to foot traffic.

KRDO13 saw some businesses opening up, but others, like Red Dog coffee shop, had a sign in the window saying it was closed for the day because of the water main break.