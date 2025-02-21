THE MILITARY FAMILY: Non-profit seeks to train spouses with portable career

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Move after move, it can be close to impossible to start, or keep a career while being a military spouse.

But a Colorado Springs-based non-profit is hoping to equip military spouses with a portable career as they traverse the world with their active-duty partner.

The Portraits for Patriots Photography Academy guides military spouses through an eight-chapter online course designed by renowned photographer, John Gress. The course is designed to be a six months long, self-paced program; students must already own a professional camera and notebook computer, but participants receive a professional lighting kit, strobes, photography software, and computer cables -- free of charge.

Source: KRDO

In exchange, students must agree to take headshots for service members transitioning from military to civilian life.

"Having to reinvent yourself wherever you go, is a huge challenge in the spouse community," said Eric Stegall, the Founder of Portraits for Patriots. "When you can shoot for us, you've got chops. So, you're gonna take this kit that we give you, put it on that truck, and when you land at Ramstein, you pull it off, we've still got a great photographer; you've got a transportable skill set, and you're back to work."

Students in Colorado Springs get hands-on training with Stegall.

For Sarah Firth, it was the perfect fit for her already-nomadic family life. She, her husband, and their four children have moved seven times as the Space Force has taken their family from location to location.

"Having an opportunity like this to develop a skill set that I can take with me anywhere we move -- to have that career follow me, as I follow him -- is really exciting," said Firth, who is a recent Pro graduate "It goes step-by-step through the process. It's really easy to follow. I just kept thinking, 'I could do this! I could totally do this!' I just think that it makes it really accessible to those wishing to become a professional photographer."

Vanessa Lyttle found herself seeking a similar stable career amidst four moves for her husband, who is in the Army.

"Making those moves for your career is really hard. I started out as a teacher. And thought it was a great idea. You never know if your spouse is going to be here, or going to be gone," said Lyttle.

If you are a military spouse, and interested in participating -- or, if you are a corporate sponsor -- you can find more information here.

