Southern Colorado individual charged with aggravated incest after pleading guilty to other sex crimes

Editor's note: This story contains details about child sex crimes that may be very disturbing to some readers.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Bryan "Athena" Borenstein is facing new charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and aggravated incest. This comes after Borenstein just entered a guilty plea to one count of Internet Sexual Exploitation of a Child on Feb. 3.

An arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO13 Investigates detailed what led to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office leveling these charges.

The allegations are very graphic involving children as young as 10 years old.

Last year, Borenstein and Joanna Ferguson made headlines when "Colorado Ped Patrol" came knocking on their door.

The organization, which seeks to bring pedophiles to justice, posed as a 13-year-old girl. Borenstein and Ferguson were allegedly messaging the fake girl.

During a recorded confrontation by Ped Patrol, Borenstein allegedly admitted to paying $750 in Bitcoin to purchase two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old a previous time.

The investigation by the non-law enforcement agency led to real charges being filed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Borenstein and Ferguson were charged with attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude.

Borenstein ended up pleading to a different charge: sexual exploitation of a child.

But new charges were filed this week, which allege Borenstein also committed sexual assault on a child by a trusted individual and aggravated incest.

KRDO13 Investigates attempted to contact Ferguson, who is out of jail and waiting for trial, about these new charges leveled against her partner. She did not answer.

The new charges for Borenstein come after police interviewed a 10-year-old child.

Arrest documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates outline the interview in graphic detail, though we will not be publishing them.

Borenstein will make first appearance on these new charges next week and will face sentencing on the "attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude" case in late April.

