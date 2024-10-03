2 arrested in El Paso County on charges of attempted human trafficking of a minor

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, October 2, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) was alerted to a suspected human trafficking case by an organization called Colorado Ped Patrol.

EPCSO said this organization is not affiliated with law enforcement or associated with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

On October 2, EPCSO deputies responded to the 600 block of Hathaway Drive in the Cimarron Hills area and contacted Colorado Ped Patrol. The sheriff's office said that based on the initial information they gathered, detectives then responded and assumed the investigation.

According to EPCSO, their investigation led to the arrests of Bryan Borenstein and Joanna Ferguson. Both have been charged with attempted human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude and internet luring of a child. The first charge is a Class 3 felony, the second is a Class 4 felony. Both individuals are being held without bond at the El Paso County Jail.

In the report of the arrests, EPCSO also said they are aware of a video circulating online involving this investigation and the serious allegations contained within it. Detectives have viewed the video and working to identify potential victims and witnesses.

EPCSO also stated in the report that they encourage people to avoid engaging with potential suspects who may be engaged in illegal activity, and instead contact law enforcement.