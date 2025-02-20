Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America gets final approval to open in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Leonardo da Vinci Museum of North America has secured final approval from the Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC), according to museum officials.

The museum plans to offer an immersive experience where visitors can learn more about the work of Leonardo da Vinci.

“Today is an exciting day to celebrate the beginning of opening the first and only Leonardo Da Vinci Museum in the United States, right in the heart of downtown Pueblo,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham in a release. “We’re grateful to the approval of the EDC who has shown support for the work put into this project by PURA, the City, the da Vinci Museum team and the greater Pueblo community support.”

According to officials, the museum will be located in the former Pro Bull Riders Sport Performance Center off Central Main Street.

Preliminary plans also showed an outdoor cafe by the riverwalk.