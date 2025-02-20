“Feather and Furs” fashion show raising money for veteran mental health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local activists are putting together the first-annual "Feathers and Furs: A fashion of love & gratitude" benefiting the Healing Warriors Program dedicated to helping veterans struggling with both mental and physical pain.

The show features eight volunteer designers following the theme of feathers and furs. the event also features an acclaimed poet and guest speakers from the Healing Warriors Program and other veterans involved in the event.

The event is this Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Premiere Event Center off of Academy Place. All profits from ticket prices benefit the Healing Warriors Program. You can sign up here.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado to see KRDO13's Bradley Davis speak with the two co-hosts of the event about their motivations and personal struggles behind organizing the fashion show.