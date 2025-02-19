Verdict reached for Justin Kula, man accused of running over and killing parole officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A jury has found Justin Kula guilty of vehicular homicide.

Back in 2023, Kula was wanted after he allegedly failed to check in with his parole officer. On Sept. 28, 2023, parole officers attempted to stop him after they found him pulling into a store parking lot.

After a confrontation, Kula allegedly tried to get away, hit several cars, and ran over Parole Officer Sandoval.

His arrest affidavit showed he had been using meth and heroin. He also told police he thought he was being robbed, and claimed he did not know Sandoval was a law enforcement officer.

In court, he was also found guilty of:

Leaving the scene of the crime

Manslaughter

3rd-degree assault

On Thursday, a jury will hear the case on three habitual offender charges. According to our report back in 2023, if he is convicted of those charges his sentence would drastically grow. Ultimately, he could face up to 36 years in prison.

