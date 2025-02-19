Suspect identified in weekend officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The suspect who was shot by Colorado Springs police over the weekend has been identified as 45-year-old Derrick Wardle.

Around 5:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) 911 emergency call center received a call for service regarding a family disturbance involving a gun in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, before CSPD officers arrived on the scene, two individuals exited the residence, leaving one inside the home with the armed suspect. When officers arrived, they identified the parties involved as members of the same family. Due to the safety concerns for the family member still inside the home, officers began safety planning and making arrangements to contact the occupants, the sheriff's office said.

The officers then encountered the suspect, who was armed with a firearm. The suspect did not follow the officers’ verbal commands to drop the gun and raised the gun toward the officers. In response, two officers fired at least one shot, striking the suspect. Officers provided immediate medical aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The CSPD officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave per policy.

In accordance with Colorado state law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.