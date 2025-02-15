Officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department announced a Colorado Springs Police officer was part of an officer-involved shooting.

The Police Department says the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue.

UPDATE 7:45 P.M.:

The Colorado Springs Police Department reports that no officers were injured and all parties involved in the incident are accounted for.

The Police Department says the Violent Crimes Unit is responding to the scene.

UPDATE 10:45 P.M.:

On, Saturday, February 15th, just before 5 p.m.. The Colorado Springs Police Department emergency 911 call center received a call for service regarding a family disturbance involving a gun in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue.

"Prior to our officers arriving on scene, two individuals were able to exit the residence, leaving one individual inside the home with the armed suspect," said Ira Cronin, CSPD PIO.

According to police, the officers identified that the involved parties were all members of the same family. Due to safety concerns for the family members still inside the home. Officers began making safety planning and making arrangements to contact the residents in the home.

"The suspect did not follow the officer's verbal commands to drop the gun and raise the gun towards officers. In response to officers fired at least one shot striking the suspect, officers began providing immediate medical aid," said Cronin.

Police say the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave for department policy and in accordance with Colorado State Law.

Within 21 days, the Colorado Springs Police Department will release a significant event briefing video with body-worn camera footage of this incident.

KRDO13 will update this story when more information becomes available.