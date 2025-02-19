Local horse riding center offers unique form of therapy for those with special needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – February marks Recreation Therapy Month, a time to recognize the role of creative arts in rehabilitation and improving health and wellness – and one horse riding center in the 719 is offering a unique program for horse lovers who may need a little boost!

The Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, located off Paseo Road, offers numerous activities organized and taught by certified instructors tailored to meet many diverse needs and accommodate any disability.

According to the center, the programs allow individuals to learn equestrian skills while simultaneously improving their cognitive, emotional, social and behavioral skills. The therapeutic riding sessions are available for children and adults ages 2 years and older.

