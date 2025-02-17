KRDO13 Exclusive: Sneak peak at first GOCA wearable art fashion show!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two professional Colorado designers featured in the "House of GOCA: Psychedelic Garden" fashion show met with KRDO13 Monday morning with an exclusive look at some of their featured dresses ahead of the sold out runway event.

Every dress from all nine Colorado Springs and front range designers are inspired by The Galleries of Contemporary Art's (GOCA) exhibit "Psycullescence" created by world-famous artist and Colorado Springs native Patrick Shearn.

It's the first time GOCA at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) has hosted a wearable fashion show. The head curator said it is the start of an annual tradition.

The show is Friday, February 28. It is sold out, but tune in to Good Morning Colorado where KRDO13's Bradley Davis brings us an exclusive look at a few of the dresses for those who weren't able to get tickets. One dress from each designer will also be on display through March at GOCA.