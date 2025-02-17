Driver miraculously survives avalanche that swept their truck off the road

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A person has miraculously survived without serious injuries after an avalanche swept their truck off the road this past weekend.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), their forecasters and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews decided to close US Highway 6 over Loveland Pass on Friday.

CAIC says while crews were helping to get people off the pass, an avalanche hit around 7:15 p.m. The avalanche managed to sweep a pickup truck off the road.

Only one person was inside, and CAIC says they were not seriously injured.

Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office

Drone photos from the Summit County Sheriff's Office show the flipped pickup truck in a bed of snow. As of this weekend, the truck was still at the scene, and the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said it would be removed when it's safe to do so.

Colorado was plagued with crashes over the snowy weekend. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says they responded to seven fatal accidents, one of which was near Fort Carson