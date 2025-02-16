Fatal crash at Ft. Carson one of 7 over Valentine’s Day Weekend, says State Patrol

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol says they responded to seven fatal crashes throughout Colorado during Valentine's Day Weekend.

"This weekend has left dozens of families with broken hearts. Winter conditions require drivers to reduce their speed, increase their stopping distances, and use extra caution. Quick maneuvers won't work in winter conditions," Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol said.

One of those fatal crashes happened early Sunday morning in Ft. Carson.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle and pedestrian crash on southbound I-25 at 6:24 a.m. CSP says the crash occurred when a Volvo VLN pulling a trailer lost control and struck a Dodge Ram 2500 parked on the side of the road. The driver of the truck was standing out in front of their vehicle. After impact, the Dodge Ram was pushed southbound hitting the pedestrian.

An off-duty firefighter stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian, and then they were transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries and died.

Exit 132 on I-25 was closed for almost six hours as troopers completed the investigation. The roadway is now re-opened.

On February 14, two fatal crashes occurred one in Elbert County and the other in Park County.

On February 15, three fatal crashes occurred in Archuleta County, Adams County, and Garfield County.

On February 16, two fatal crashes occurred in Adams County and the aforementioned crash in Ft. Carson.