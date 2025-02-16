Skip to Content
Local News

Coloradans set new state record for betting on the Super Bowl

MGN
By
New
Published 8:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Gaming says Coloradans set a new record for betting on the Super Bowl.

In total $48,273,381 in bets were placed on Super Bowl LIX, which is almost $2 million more than last year's Super Bowl.

97.9% of all Super Bowl bets were made on online gambling sites. Super Bowl LIX also set a Colorado record for most game-day bets placed with $29,873,713. A game-day bet is made on the same day as the game. CDOR reports this as an increase of more than $600,000.

This year Colorado bettors won twice as much as they did last year and set a new high mark. 28.9% of bets. Last year it was only 14.4% and the year before that 9.6%.

Read the full statistics here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are many resources available to help. Visit SBG.Colorado.gov/problem-gambling-resources for more information. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content