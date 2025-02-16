Coloradans set new state record for betting on the Super Bowl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Gaming says Coloradans set a new record for betting on the Super Bowl.
In total $48,273,381 in bets were placed on Super Bowl LIX, which is almost $2 million more than last year's Super Bowl.
97.9% of all Super Bowl bets were made on online gambling sites. Super Bowl LIX also set a Colorado record for most game-day bets placed with $29,873,713. A game-day bet is made on the same day as the game. CDOR reports this as an increase of more than $600,000.
This year Colorado bettors won twice as much as they did last year and set a new high mark. 28.9% of bets. Last year it was only 14.4% and the year before that 9.6%.
Read the full statistics here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are many resources available to help. Visit SBG.Colorado.gov/problem-gambling-resources for more information. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.