Coloradans set new state record for betting on the Super Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Gaming says Coloradans set a new record for betting on the Super Bowl.

In total $48,273,381 in bets were placed on Super Bowl LIX, which is almost $2 million more than last year's Super Bowl.

97.9% of all Super Bowl bets were made on online gambling sites. Super Bowl LIX also set a Colorado record for most game-day bets placed with $29,873,713. A game-day bet is made on the same day as the game. CDOR reports this as an increase of more than $600,000.

This year Colorado bettors won twice as much as they did last year and set a new high mark. 28.9% of bets. Last year it was only 14.4% and the year before that 9.6%.

