Friends remember mother of four after suspect in her death charged with vehicular homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been almost to a year since a mother of four was killed in a tragic car accident in Colorado Springs on Briargate Parkway, but the case has made some recent developments.

One man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and other charges for her death. Police allege he was street racing.

The anger has been tough to process for Maroufeh Kazemi's family, as she leaves behind four kids and many close friends.

One close family friend, Tahirah Ahmad, says Maroufeh was an inspiration to her and many others, as a single mom of four who immigrated from Afghanistan after her husband and parents were killed there.

"She had much more to see, you know, with her children, with her grandchildren," Ahmad said. "You know, the thing about Maroufeh was that when she would come to any party, her smile ... Her character, it would glow."

KRDO13 Investigates has covered street racing numerous times over the past few years, each time highlighting the danger that comes with it.

Colorado Springs Police say there are many ways that police can crack down on it, including an ordinance that allows officers to impound vehicles used for street racing. However, they could not provide data on how many times they've issued citations for reckless driving, excessive speed, or speed contests.

"I've been here for, you know, probably two decades now in Colorado Springs, and I've seen this multiple times. This is not the first I've heard of car racing on the roads, so I've seen it myself," Ahmad said.

CSPD says they are still looking for the other person who was street racing with the suspect. If you have information, you're asked to call (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.