There’s a reason why Colorado College has been playing two goalies
Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte explains why he has been playing two goalies the last three weekends.
Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte explains why he has been playing two goalies the last three weekends.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.