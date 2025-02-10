Colorado Springs Police Department identifies victim of roommate stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the identification of the victim of a stabbing last week off East Boulder Street.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and identified the victim as 34-year-old Thomas Woodard.

Police say his roommate, 21-year-old Jason Crade-Fontana, called 911 to tell them he stabbed him.

Crade-Fontana allegedly told police that he had even attempted to cut his roommate's head off with a sword.

"It's wrong and I know that. I know right from wrong. Yeah, I just know that's where my mind goes, and I can't help it," he allegedly told police.