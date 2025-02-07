Running alongside Fort Carson soldiers on Norwegian Ruck March!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a true test of strength, Fort Carson soldiers are racing against the clock for a nearly 19-mile race called the Norwegian Ruck March

KRDO13's Bradley Davis hit the starting line this morning with soldiers from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, preparing to take on a fitness test dating all the way back to World War I.

Inspired by the Norwegian Army, the 18.6-mile ruck march was required of all military recruits as part of their initial basic training testing and was designed to improve the strength and durability of their troops.

