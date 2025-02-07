Skip to Content
Running alongside Fort Carson soldiers on Norwegian Ruck March!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a true test of strength, Fort Carson soldiers are racing against the clock for a nearly 19-mile race called the Norwegian Ruck March

KRDO13's Bradley Davis hit the starting line this morning with soldiers from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, preparing to take on a fitness test dating all the way back to World War I.

Inspired by the Norwegian Army, the 18.6-mile ruck march was required of all military recruits as part of their initial basic training testing and was designed to improve the strength and durability of their troops.

Make sure to tune in for KRDO13 News at Noon to see Bradley take on the test himself!

