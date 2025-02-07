Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Police arrest man after New Years Eve shooting

Pueblo Police Department
By
Published 3:03 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they've arrested a man for his involvement in a New Years Eve shooting.

According to police, Jared Valdez, 25, was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder.

Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024 near Northern Avenue and Spruce Street.  

If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Joseph Cardona at 719-553-3385, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP) or

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content