Pueblo Police arrest man after New Years Eve shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department says they've arrested a man for his involvement in a New Years Eve shooting.

According to police, Jared Valdez, 25, was arrested for attempted 1st degree murder.

Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024 near Northern Avenue and Spruce Street.

If you have additional information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Joseph Cardona at 719-553-3385, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP) or