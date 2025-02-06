The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is in desperate need of foster parents

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- An animal shelter is asking for people to step up and become foster parents. Last year alone the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter helped 970 animals. But with kitten season around the corner, their space is getting limited, which is why they're reaching out to the community more than ever.

Kitten season is the time of the year after peak breeding time when kittens inundate and overwhelm local shelters. For example, data from the ASPCA shows 90 percent of the nearly 34,000 kittens entering Los Angeles County and L.A. City shelters a year come during kitten season.

The Teller County Regional Animal Shelter said they've seen an uptick in strays at the shelter, that's one of the many reasons why they're looking for more people to become foster parents.

Kathleen Ruyak with the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter said currently, there's 20 foster parents who are part of the program. But even that number isn't enough.

"We get phone calls every day about animals needing to be surrendered into the shelter for one reason or another. And we only have 12 dog kennels and 12 cat kennels," said Ruyak. "We have kitten season that's coming up that will need a lot of homes for kittens. But our dogs are where we are really needing to expand some of our foster homes"

Ruyak says when animals are in a foster home it helps prepare them for when they find their fur-ever home.

"Not only is it beneficial for the animal to be in a home environment and sort of the shelter environment, but allows us to expand who we are able to help and the animals that we're able to take in," said Ruyak.

And it's super easy to become a foster parent; all you need to do is fill out an application and pass a home check.

"We do require a home check to make sure that our animals are going into a safe and secure home. And then, we match you with an animal that would be good not only for the animal but for the home that we're sending it to," said Ruyak.

The animal shelter also covers all of the expenses.

"Provide all necessary medical care supplies, food, all of that. So it's no cost to a foster parent except just loving them and caring for them," said Ruyak.