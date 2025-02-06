Pueblo PD asks community to help identify suspect and vehicle in 2022 murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect and vehicle in the 2022 murder of Daniel Howard, who was at the time a suspect in a different murder.

According to the PPD, they are trying to identify the person and vehicle in the picture above. The department said this person is a suspect in the murder of Daniel Howard.

On February 4th, 2022, the PPD said a man was shot and killed outside the Pueblo Village Apartments. The Pueblo County Coroner later identified that man as 23-year-old Daniel Howard.

The same day Howard was allegedly murdered, Pueblo police had posted Howard to their "weekly safe streets wanted criminal round-up," stating they had a warrant for Howard's arrest. He had a no-bond warrant for first-degree murder - extreme indifference along with prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

In a 38-page arrest affidavit obtained by KRDO13, police said they believed Howard was involved in the Jan. 15, 2022 shooting at Classic Q's bar in south Pueblo. Howard's 2012 Ford Fusion was allegedly connected to the shooting of 47-year-old Renee Gonzales.

Pueblo Police are asking for information about a homicide