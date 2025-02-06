Pueblo art gallery re-opens in restored historical landmark

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A new year marks a new home for Steel City Art Works Gallery, which is debuting its new location with a grand reopening for February's First Friday Art Walk event.

Steel City Art Works' new home sits on 330 S. Union Avenue near Main Street in the McLaughlin Building, a historical landmark in Pueblo originally built in 1891 as a multipurpose building. At various times, the complex has housed saloons, restaurants, a barbershop, a shoe shop—and now, it houses an art gallery.

Steel City Art Works, which has been a staple of the Pueblo art scene for the last 17 years, features 40 local artists showcasing a variety of art forms.

The gallery said its new home will allow it to offer "a new vision of art, an enhanced experience for customers, and a stimulating space for artists" —all while participating in the revitalization of one of Pueblo’s historical landmarks.

"We’re thrilled by the support we’ve received from our customers, who have enabled us to be a successful and vital part of the community art scene," Diana LaMorris, a gallery manager for Steel City Art Works, said. "We think everyone will find our new location provides a vibrant ambience for current and new customers alike with new, engaging art shows and more unique events. This move reinforces our commitment to the Pueblo community.”

The gallery will host its grand reopening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, complete with a reception, gallery tours and complimentary refreshments at its new location.

The gallery is open free to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.