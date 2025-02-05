Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences teacher allegedly hits student during class

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences teacher at the Jones campus allegedly hit a student in class.

School officials confirm they were made aware of the situation by his parent. According to staff, HR conducted an investigation and the teacher was not only fired but also reported.

The student's mother says the teacher hit the student; the school described it as an open-handed slap to the back of the head.

Leaders with the school tell KRDO13 that the staff member crossed the line and they have zero tolerance for that sort of behavior. They add that the child and his wellbeing is their biggest concern right now.