Pioneers Museum starts guided tours to celebrate Black Historic Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – February marks Black History Month, and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is honoring the occasion by showcasing exhibits that celebrate the rich and multifaceted Black history of the Pikes Peak region.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis spoke with one of the museum's curators Wednesday and received an exclusive look at the exhibits before tours officially start on Saturday, Feb. 8.

“We invite everyone to explore Black history at the CSPM all year through our exhibits, programs and virtual galleries,” said Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History. “During this special month, we look forward to sharing more stories with the community and providing opportunities for them to delve deeper into Black History in Colorado Springs.”

The CSPM features multiple permanent galleries detailing different aspects of Black history in Colorado, including Any Place That is North and West, The Story of Us, COS@150, 50% of the Story: Women Expressing Creativity and online through our innovative Story of Us Mobile website that

The exhibits aim to "document how African Americans have continued to shape the Pikes Peak region socially, politically, intellectually, culturally and economically," the museum said.

This month, the museum is also offering mobile self-guided tours that explore how Black entrepreneurs shaped Colorado Springs history.



The museum is inviting the public to engage with these community stories this month. Visit the Colorado Springs Pioneer's Museum website to learn more.

Black History Guided Tours

Saturdays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at 11:00 a.m. RSVP Required.

Black History Live: Harriet Tubman

Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Performed by Becky Stone, Nationally Recognized Chautauquan Scholar

Presented in partnership with Colorado Humanities

Admission is free, but registration is required.