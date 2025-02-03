SNEAK PEEK: KRDO13’s Tyler Cunnington featured in Return to Nature documentary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday night, Investigation Discovery's "The Curious Case of..." returns for a fourth episode-- this one with ties to Southern Colorado.

The documentary show is digging into the Return to Nature Funeral Home case, where owners are accused of stacking up bodies and leaving them to decompose instead of putting them through cremation.

Close to 200 bodies were found on the property in varying stages of decomposition. While some could be identified, others could not. Some families are still left wondering if the ashes they received were fake and if their loved one was one of 189 bodies found inside.

KRDO13 was first to break the story. Our coverage helped contribute to the drafting of new legislation providing oversight in the funeral home industry.

Spoke to a widow from Florence who’s husband was sent to the Return to Nature Funeral home back in August for cremation... Posted by Tyler Cunnington on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Our full coverage and 20-minute special Body of Lies can be watched here.

"The Curious Case Of... The Funeral Home of Horrors" premieres Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on ID. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.