Local magician built his own theater in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A magician based in Colorado Springs turned an empty retail space into a performance theater inspired by the world-famous Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

"They say all the time, 'We felt transformed. It was like we went into another world,'" said the owner of Cosmo's Magic Theater, Cosmo Solano.

Solano grew up in Pueblo and spent 18 years in Los Angeles honing his magic skills at the Magic Castle. In 2015, he returned to Colorado Springs and continued his magic out of his home.

"I turned my dining room into a little theater in my house, and my wife didn't leave me!" Solano said.

After three years, Solano moved to a former retail space off of Garden of the Gods road. With help from his family, he transformed the space into a venue that puts you in the heart of the magic. Solano had to close, then re-open the theater after the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said it's been going strong since.

"A lot of times I'm just like, pinch me!' Six years of doing this, and every day I go, 'Is this really happening?'"

Solano performs every week at his theater Thursday through Friday. Next week, the theater is open for six days for a special magician guest.