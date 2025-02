UCCS's Abby Kirchoff (now Abby Rittenhouse) made history on the court, from 2011-2015, by becoming the school's all-time leading scorer.

She made more history on Saturday when the school retired her number, making her the first women's basketball player to earn the honor.

Before the ceremony, the Mountain Lions lost a tough game to Colorado Mesa, 62-58, despite 28 points from Amyah Moore Allen.